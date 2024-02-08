11,000 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,683,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chegg by 81.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 196.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 932,300 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $997.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Chegg to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

