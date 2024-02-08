12,101 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in XPO by 5.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in XPO in the second quarter worth about $191,956,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in XPO in the second quarter worth about $5,891,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in XPO in the third quarter worth about $1,252,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
XPO Stock Performance
NYSE XPO opened at $116.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
XPO Profile
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
