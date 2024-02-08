17,567 Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CommScope by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 521,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,199.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,681.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 521,189 shares in the company, valued at $964,199.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of COMM opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $8.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. Analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Further Reading

