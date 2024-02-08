2,529 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after acquiring an additional 591,758 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $934,480,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 139.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 570,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $160,173,000 after acquiring an additional 332,143 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $330.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $333.86.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.47.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

