62,312 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 276.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,349,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,597 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,968,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 748,493 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 640,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,139,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

