9,443 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

