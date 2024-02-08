A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) had its target price raised by BWS Financial from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.12.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.54 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $199,915.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,955.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $199,915.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,955.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $26,733.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,231.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,102 shares of company stock worth $1,297,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in A10 Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 81,908 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 77,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 271,303 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 32,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

