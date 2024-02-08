A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) had its target price raised by BWS Financial from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A10 Networks Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:ATEN opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.12.
A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.54 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at A10 Networks
Institutional Trading of A10 Networks
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in A10 Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 81,908 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 77,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 271,303 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 32,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About A10 Networks
A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than A10 Networks
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Alibaba stock earnings are out, everything just changed
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.