Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.63) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.63) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.64). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACRS. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $14.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

