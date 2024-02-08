ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) & Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Critical Comparison

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ACNB has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 27.53% 12.37% 1.32% Heartland Financial USA 8.57% 11.72% 1.00%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $115.08 million 2.67 $31.69 million $3.72 9.72 Heartland Financial USA $932.87 million 1.51 $79.92 million $1.69 19.57

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. ACNB pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACNB has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ACNB and Heartland Financial USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 3 0 0 2.00 Heartland Financial USA 0 2 2 0 2.50

ACNB presently has a consensus target price of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.41%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than ACNB.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats ACNB on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, wealth management, trust, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

