Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AYI opened at $236.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.51. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $244.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,035,000 after buying an additional 36,488 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,613,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

