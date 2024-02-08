ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,784,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,875.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 58,883 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $881,478.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,212.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $1,784,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,875.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,191 shares of company stock worth $8,490,503. 13.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after buying an additional 5,006,300 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,611,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 93.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,247,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.13 million. Equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

