Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.11.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 5.8 %

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $153,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,914 shares of company stock worth $286,339 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

