AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13, RTT News reports. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

AECOM Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $87.33 on Thursday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 194.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

