AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13, RTT News reports. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

AECOM Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $87.33 on Thursday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company's fifty day moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 194.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $101.60.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Earnings History for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

