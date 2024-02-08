AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,852,000 after buying an additional 601,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after buying an additional 400,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

AGCO Trading Down 3.5 %

AGCO opened at $117.91 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $109.81 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

