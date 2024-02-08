AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.150-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.15 EPS.
AGCO Price Performance
Shares of AGCO stock opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.
AGCO Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO
About AGCO
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AGCO
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Are these frigid Dow stocks in for a longer winter?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Can financial, healthcare, energy stocks rise as rates stay high?
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.