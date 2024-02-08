Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$63.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$59.36 and a one year high of C$82.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.02.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.86.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. In other news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total transaction of C$371,350.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. Insiders have sold a total of 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,862 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

