Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.73

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and traded as low as $13.67. Air Canada shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 13,123 shares changing hands.

Air Canada Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

