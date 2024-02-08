Air Lease (AL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Air Lease to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AL opened at $42.57 on Thursday. Air Lease has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $45.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 421.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,222.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.