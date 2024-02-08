Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $215.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.10. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 136,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,813,000 after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.