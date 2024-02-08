Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Airtel Africa Price Performance

Shares of LON:AAF opened at GBX 105.30 ($1.32) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.26. Airtel Africa has a twelve month low of GBX 102.20 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 135.80 ($1.70). The company has a market cap of £3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,504.29, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

Insider Activity at Airtel Africa

In other Airtel Africa news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 94,593,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £90,809,955.84 ($113,839,734.04). 72.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.