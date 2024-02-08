Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $85.40 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $88.50. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.65.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

