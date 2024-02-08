Alliant Energy (LNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ LNT opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Alliant Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 70.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
About Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alliant Energy
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.