Alliant Energy (LNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 70.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

