Allot Communications (ALLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Allot Communications to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.60 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 50.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALLT opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.98. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

