Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 420 ($5.27) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.64) price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Price Performance

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:AFM opened at GBX 348 ($4.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a twelve month low of GBX 295 ($3.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 506 ($6.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 372.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 362.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £398.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s payout ratio is currently 11,666.67%.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.