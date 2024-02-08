Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphatec

Alphatec Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.67. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Alphatec by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.