ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.00

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 81916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

The company has a market cap of $749.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.38). As a group, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

