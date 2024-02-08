Amalgamated Bank Acquires 11,304 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 3.0 %

OMC stock opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

