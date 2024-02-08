Amalgamated Bank Acquires 13,258 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $59.12 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $59.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

