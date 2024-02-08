Amalgamated Bank Acquires 246 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

LH stock opened at $223.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.30 and a 200 day moving average of $213.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

