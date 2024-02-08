Amalgamated Bank Acquires 642 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Bruker worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 483.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 41,681 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Bruker by 3,532.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 125,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $84.84.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.