Amalgamated Bank Acquires 6,548 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Crocs worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Crocs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.38.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

