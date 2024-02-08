Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 1.2 %

SKX opened at $57.05 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.