Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of WESCO International worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 34,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in WESCO International by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 164,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Trading Up 2.0 %

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Shares of WCC opened at $188.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.11. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.90 and a 52-week high of $188.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

