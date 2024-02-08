Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.77%.

Several analysts have commented on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Homes

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.