Amalgamated Bank Buys 10,660 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of GXO Logistics worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 2.1 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

