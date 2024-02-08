Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,129 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of BWX Technologies worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $84.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

