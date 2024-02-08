Amalgamated Bank Buys 8,849 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Voya Financial worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,259,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $52,413,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,140,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,529,000 after purchasing an additional 381,602 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.49.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.