Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BAX opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

