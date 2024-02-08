Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Hologic by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.