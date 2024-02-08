Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

