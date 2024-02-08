Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of CACI International worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CACI International by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $351.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $275.79 and a 12-month high of $359.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.33.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

