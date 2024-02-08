Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,948,000 after purchasing an additional 220,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,148,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,220,000 after purchasing an additional 552,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Textron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

