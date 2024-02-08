Amalgamated Bank Has $4.39 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,760 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

