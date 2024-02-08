Amalgamated Bank Has $4.47 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of H&R Block worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 84.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

