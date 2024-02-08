Amalgamated Bank Has $4.78 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Principal Financial Group

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.