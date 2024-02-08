Amalgamated Bank Has $4.78 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.
Principal Financial Group Stock Performance
Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23.
About Principal Financial Group
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.
