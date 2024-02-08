Amalgamated Bank Has $4.85 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Trex worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Trex by 6,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $89.94 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average is $70.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TREX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

