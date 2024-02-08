Amalgamated Bank Has $4.96 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Woodward worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Woodward by 1,046.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Woodward by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Woodward by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,441,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Up 0.8 %

WWD stock opened at $137.82 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

