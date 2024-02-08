Amalgamated Bank Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

