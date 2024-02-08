Amalgamated Bank Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $291.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.96 and its 200-day moving average is $261.11. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

