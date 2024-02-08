Amalgamated Bank Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,277 shares of company stock worth $31,130,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $432.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

